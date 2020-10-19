Winter and COVID-19 forces restaurants to make outdoor seating game plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- As the warm weather is slowly going away, COVID-19 has stuck around and now restaurants here in the Upstate are starting to plan for winter in a pandemic.

Once Crepe du Jour, and now Bonjour Crepe.

The French inspired restaurant is a front porch in the busyness of Greenville’s main street and just like many businesses has been through a lot this year.

Co- owner, Will McKibbon, explains, “We’ve been having to operate nimbly and adapting on a day-to-day basis.”

After shutting down for a month during the pandemic a rebranding presence put Bonjour Crepe back on their feet.

Outdoor seating has been the name of the game for a lot of restaurants and now they’re having to weigh what their seating options are.

As winter is approaching, McKibbon says they’re bracing for the cold.

“We hope for a mild winter,” McKibbon said. “You know the city has been allowing some more tables outside and that would be wonderful. If not, we’re going to follow the rules. We’re going to follow the precise guidelines that the governor gives us.”

Since Governor McMaster lifted the limited capacity order, McKibbon says he’s seen some customers feel hesitant to sit indoors.

He says the people they’re serving are their main focus.

“The customer’s preferences and concerns about their health are our number one priority,” McKibbon said.

Adding that they’ll do anything to make them feel comfortable this winter season even through a global crisis.

“As far as outside dining if the city will allow heaters and we need them, we’ll probably rent or buy some of those to make accommodations as necessary,” McKibbon said.

As for Spartanburg restaurants, onw that we spoke to said the city is meeting together to figure out next steps for outdoor seating.

The city of Spartanburg and OneSpartanburg are working on a survey for downtown restaurants and retail stores to figure out what outdoor dining is going to look like for the winter and encourage downtown activity.