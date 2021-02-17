Winter storm warning issued for WNC, Upstate could see some ice

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for for the mountains of Western North Carolina from Wednesday evening thru Thursday evening for ice and snow mixed with rain.

TODAY: Sunny and cold today. Highs in the low to mid 40s, mid 30s mountains.

TONIGHT: Rain and clouds overnight. Lows in the low 30s, low 30s mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday night. Some heavy rain possible. Brief icing possible especially in the mountains of NC. Quieter conditions settle in for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Cooler than average high temperatures are expected most days.