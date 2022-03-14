GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Returning to Greenville later this year is euphoria, a festival which features fine dining and live music.

Local nonprofits can also apply to benefit from the festival.

With euphoria back in 2022, Spring Fest is just around the corner, combining local chef experts cooking at events with live music.

The event will raise money for local nonprofits fighting food insecurity.

The festival has opened grant applications, which can be filled out online by clicking here.

Grants are open to nonprofits which help children, provide education through music or performing arts, or work to eliminate hunter.

euphoria’s Spring Fest is a four-day mini-festival consisting of classrooms, guest chef dinners, and Roast & Toast.

More than 40 charities have been supported over 16 years.

The deadline to apply for grants is Tuesday, March 15.