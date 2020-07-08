WNC homeless youth nonprofit holding Christmas in July fundraiser

EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – Western North Carolina nonprofit, Only Hope WNC, is holding a fundraiser for the youth who are staying with them during the pandemic.

CEO Michael Absher said the pandemic has hit his organization hard and he could really use supply donates.

Absher said gift cards, clothing, bedroom furniture, kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies are welcomed.

Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Donations can be dropped off daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to bins available near the Only Hope WNC office, located at 416 Allen Road East Flat Rock NC, 28726. Arrange for outside pickup by calling (828) 693-5499.

