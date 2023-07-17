SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – In just a few days the Carolina Panthers will return to Spartanburg, and anyone can come watch them practice.

Decked out in Carolina Panthers signs and decorations, the city of Spartanburg is ready to welcome back the NFL team to Wofford College.

“This is go week now and you can see that all around campus,” said Elizabeth Rabb, deputy athletic director at Wofford College.

This year Panthers rookies, including number one pick Bryce Young, will report to camp on July 22 while veteran players report on July 25. There will be 12 practices open to the public as part of the training camp, with the first one on July 26.

“It’s great for the Spartanburg community, the tourism and everybody coming in and getting to see,” said Rabb. “We know Spartanburg as a great place and obviously we love showing off Wofford College and our campus.”

The training camp will include two days of joint practices with the New York Jets and their new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on August 9 and 10. Practices, which are free and open to the public, will require tickets to attend.

“It’s a little bit different this year without needing a quote ticket to come to practice since Ticketmaster is the presenting sponsor but it’s a free ticket just to try to actually track some numbers and to get some real attendance numbers this year,” said Rabb.

The Panthers have spent their Julys in Spartanburg since 1995. This decades-old relationship is something Wofford views as a highlight for students.

“It’s just special for our students and our student-athletes to be able to interact some with NFL players,” said Rabb.

Wofford College said the Panthers have been making trips back and forth from Charlotte to Wofford as staff and crews continue to prepare before next Wednesday.



