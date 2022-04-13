SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Wofford College student was arrested Monday.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 22-year-old Graham Boswell was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

An arrest warrant was requested by Wofford College Campus Safety according to SLED.

SLED said the investigation will be led by Wofford College Campus Safety.

7NEWS requested a comment from Wofford College but has not heard back at this time.

Boswell was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.