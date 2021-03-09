Woman abducted at grocery store, sexually assaulted in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a woman said she was abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Anderson County and sexually assaulted Monday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported that she was preparing to leave the Ingles on Highway 81 around 2:40pm when she was abducted.

The victim told deputies that the suspect drove her to another location and sexually assaulted her before returning her to the Ingles just over an hour later.

Deputies said the victim was attacked from behind and was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).