GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The trial for a woman accused of beating her foster daughter to death began Monday morning in Greenville County.

According to prosecutors, Ariel Robinson beat her foster child, 3-year-old foster Victoria Rose Smith to death in a home on Sellwood Circle on January 14, 2021.

The girl was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

On April 14, Jerry Robinson, Ariel Robinson’s husband, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime that killed Smith.

Jury selection for the trial began Monday at 9:00 a.m.