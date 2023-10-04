HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina woman is accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million from a senior assisted living facility near Canton.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI said that 46-year-old Amy Elizabeth Curry of Waynesville was charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

Investigators said Curry was working as the office manager and bookkeeper for Silver Bluff and had access to and control over the facility’s bank accounts and accounting records between July 2022 and April 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Curry made at least 154 unauthorized bank transfers and moved $1,518,771 to her and her then boyfriend’s bank accounts.

Prosecutors said they seized four vehicles and more than $117,000 from Curry.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years while the money laundering charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.