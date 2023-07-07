UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after deputies said she fired multiple shots at her neighbor in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Rifle Range Road around 3:30 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim told deputies that he had gotten out of his truck and was walking in his front yard when he heard gunshots and saw his neighbor shooting at him.

Investigators spoke to the neighbor, 80-year-old Odessa Rice, who told them that she shot at him for “messing with me.”

Deputies found a silver revolver and holster on her end table.

When deputies asked Rice how many times she shot at the victim, she told them she fired “as many that were in the gun.”

The sheriff’s office said Rice told them that she used to pay the victim to repair her lawn mowers but since she had someone else repairing her equipment, they had not been getting along.

Rice was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

She is being held in the Union County Jail without bond.