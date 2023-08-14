SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in Simpsonville have arrested a woman accused of sexually assaulting a child, making child pornography, and giving it to an inmate at a South Carolina prison.

24-year-old Abbygale Alexandria El-Dier was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Simpsonville Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General said they discovered the child sex crimes and that pornographic material was being created and transferred between El-Dier and an inmate.

Police said charges against the inmate are forthcoming.

El-Dier is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.