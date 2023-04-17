UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers have charged a woman accused of killing another person at a Union apartment.

According to the Union Public Safety Department, they were called to an apartment on Tiger Court for a domestic assault around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said they found that a woman had struck the victim with a blunt object and the victim was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to Union Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Officers said the woman, 51-year-old Felicia Annette Mitchell, was arrested and charged with murder.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.