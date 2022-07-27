ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a woman for two counts of operating a business without a retail license in the Upstate.

The SCDOR said Natalia Sokil, 46, is the owner and operator of ESF Management. She was doing business as European Market LLC.

Sokil was charged and arrested Wednesday in Anderson County following being charged in Greenville County Tuesday. She was charged with two counts of the same offense Monday in Spartanburg County.

Investigators said Sokil was also arrested in Lexington last year for operating a business without a license.

According to investigators, last year, agents were able to buy items in several of Sokil’s Upstate stores while she had no valid retail license.

Sokil was also charged Monday along with her husband in Spartanburg County with two counts of tax evasion and two counts of failing to file a state tax return or pay taxes, SCDOR said.

The SCDOR said Sokil faces a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and/or a fine of $200 with the cost of prosecution for each count if convicted of operating without a retail license.

She is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting bond.