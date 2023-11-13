ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of sharing inappropriate photos and videos of her husband’s ex-wife.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation in September revealed Ashley Deanne Wilson, of Starr, sent nude photos and compromising videos of her husband’s ex-wife.

The photos were received by local business offices, including where the victim worked and to other people, including a teenager.

Deputies learned that Wilson gained access to the victim’s iCloud account, downloading the material and continuously blocking the victims from her own social media platforms.

She was charged with disseminating obscene content, second degree harassment and unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18.

Wilson was given a $60,000 bond.