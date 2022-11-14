OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is accused of stabbing another person in the neck Sunday night.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened in the area of West-Oak Highway and Snow Creek Road.

41-year-old Wanda Maria Harvey was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said Harvey was being taken back to her home from Anderson County due to her being drunk and “acting belligerently.”

The sheriff’s office said Harvey was in the back seat of a car when she stabbed another person in the neck, severing an artery.

The victim, who deputies said they found lying in the road, was flown to the hospital for her injuries. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Harvey is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $120,000 bond.