ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Texas woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend early Tuesday morning in downtown Asheville.

Asheville Police said the stabbing happened on North Lexington Avenue near the Interstate 240 overpass around 4 a.m.

The victim was found by officers in Pack Square and taken to Mission Hospital with a stab wound to the belly, according to police. Officers said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Kellie June Dillon of Fort Worth, Texas, was later found in the area of Patton Avenue and North Ann Street.

The knife used in the stabbing was also recovered, according to police.

Dillon was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She is being held in the Buncombe County Jail without bond.