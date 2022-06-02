SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of stabbing her husband Wednesday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Neely Rae Foster is charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Deputies said the stabbing happened around 9:30pm on Pine Street off of Fairmont Avenue.

According to the report, the victim’s daughter was serving an eviction notice to Foster when Foster began screaming at her and threatening her. The report stated that the victim got between Foster and his daughter when he was stabbed.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

In a separate case, investigators said Foster was caught on video Thursday morning breaking into a home on Highway 417. The sheriff’s office said Foster told deputies she was looking for gas for her vehicle.

Foster is facing charges of second degree Burglary in that case.

She is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.