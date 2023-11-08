ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman, deputies called a repeat offender, is accused of committing another crime in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a woman leaving a home along Brown Road with goods in her hand.

After further investigation, deputies learned that 35-year-old Serah Cartee had stolen jewelry and other items out of the home.

Deputies said she tried to outrun them but was eventually caught and handed over “sentimental items.”

She was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary.

So far this year, Cartee is charged with 8 separate warrants including shoplifting, first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and battery, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods, and more.

Cartee was released from the Anderson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.