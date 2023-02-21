A panel of South Carolina lawmakers have begun an investigation into a $3.5 billion accounting error first revealed last week.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of stealing more than $6,000 from an Upstate church.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Davis Creek Baptist Church on July 12, 2022, in reference to a fraud call.

Once deputies arrived at the church, they spoke with the church treasury who said someone stole the church’s bank statement and took $6,466.43 from the church’s account.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Nikki Elisha Harrison, 41, on Feb. 13. and charged her with financial identity fraud.

According to the arrest warrants, Harrison stole the money for personal use.

She was also served with three general session bench warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrison is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.