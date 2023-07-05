RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman who attempted to destroy a funeral home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman caused senseless damage to Eggers Funeral Home on US-221 Hwy in Mooresboro.

While causing damage to the funeral home, the woman made multiple wardrobe and hairstyle changes.

The woman was seen leaving the area on a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators through the Communications Center at (828-286-2911.