SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after animal control said nine puppies were found in a trash bag on Monday in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg County, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigator responded to a wooded area on Shiloh Church Road in Pauline.

Officials said a tree service company discovered a black trash bag that was tied and the workers noticed the bag was moving.

The workers opened the bag and found nine puppies inside it. Of the nine, only six were alive.

While doing an onsite assessment, the officer determined the puppies were around four weeks of age.

Evidence obtained onsite led officers to a residence on Saratoga Avenue. Along with the issue

of animal abandonment, it was determined littering was also involved.

On Wednesday, the Animal Cruelty Investigator spoke with the possible suspect, Tara Elizabeth Johns.

Johns admitted to officers to both violations.

Investigators arrested and charged Tara Elizabeth Johns with littering less than 15 pounds and six counts of animal abandonment.

She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Individuals from the tree service company volunteered to secure and care for the puppies.