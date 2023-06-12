ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department said that a man was hit by a car after a domestic altercation happened on Sunday night.

Officers said that they responded to the area of South Murray Avenue in reference to a car collision with injuries.

Officers arrested Korsha Greenlee, 29. Greenlee was charged with the following:

attempted murder

two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child

aggravated assault

According to officers, there were two kids inside the car at the time of the incident. The victim was transported to a hospital with significant injuries and is in moderately stable condition.