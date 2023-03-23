FRANKLIN, N.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia woman was arrested after being involved in a fight Thursday at a local business in Franklin.

The Franklin Police Department arrived at the business around 12:18 p.m. in reference to two women fighting.

Officers learned that one woman stole a wallet from the other’s purse.

When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect slapped the victim and fled the scene on foot according to police.

The suspect left with the victim’s credit cards and $200.

Around 1:41 p.m., police located the suspect at an adjacent apartment after receiving a call about her knocking on residents’ doors.

Police identified her as Michelle M. Nicholson, of Clayton, Georgia.

Nicholson was taken into custody for larceny from the person and possession of fentanyl.

She also had warrants for burglary and theft from the Clayton Police Department according to officers.