Woman arrested for armed robbery in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department arrested Cathy Jean Montgomery for armed robbery and presenting a firearm.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, an armed robbery happened Sunday at Walgreens located at 1510 W O. Ezell Boulevard.

Police said Montgomery entered the store at 9:52 a.m., pulled out a hand gun and demanded money from the cashier.

Montgomery left Walgreens with a disclosed amount of cash that she placed in a black gym bag. She fled the area driving a green four-door Ford Taurus.

Green Ford – Suspect Vehicle (Source: Spartanburg Police Department)

Spartanburg Police spotted Montgomery’s on W. Saint John Street in Spartanburg at 1:15 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop and arrested the suspect.

Montgomery was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

