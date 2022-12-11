PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with attempted murder after a shooting that happened on Friday.

Deputies said that they received a call about a person lying on the edge of the roadway in the 3900 block of Hwy. 123 in Easley.

When deputies arrived they located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

After further investigations, deputies arrested Renee Lavonne Simon, 55, on Saturday.

Simon was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Simon is being held without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.