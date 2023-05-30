UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged Friday with grand larceny after hitting a building with a vehicle she allegedly stole at a gas station in Union.

The Union Police Department responded to Murphys located at 309 Buffalo West Springs Highway in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers that he had offered to give a woman from Columbia a ride to Charleston after meeting her at a different convenience store in Jonesville.

Officers said security footage showed the man exiting his vehicle and walking into Murphys while his 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck left the location.

The woman left inside the vehicle during the incident was later identified as 20-year-old Kaylie Angela Corley, of Blythewood.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers received a call in reference to the location of the vehicle.

Police were informed that the vehicle was heading towards Whitmire and involved in a chase with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Whitmire Police Department.

During the pursuit, the vehicle hit a building according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene on foot but was later located and apprehended by Whitmire Police Department.

The pickup truck was recovered by the Union Police Department.