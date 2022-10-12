SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a 2016 murder.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, Hannah Elizabeth Thompson, 23, was charged with two counts of misprision (or concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact.

Arrest warrants said Thompson had knowledge of the murder of Catherine Blauvelt in 2016.

Thompson concealed the fact that she drove the suspect, John Blauvelt, to Woodruff Road and dropped him off near the victim’s place of employment then followed him while he drove the victim’s vehicle on the day of the murder until he parked the vehicle in a parking lot on White Horse Road.

Thompson is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.