GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday, July 3rd.

Deputies said that they responded to Oak Ridge at Pelham Apartments during the early morning hours of July 3rd regarding the shooting, where an adult male was shot at least one time.

According to deputies, the victim is still in the hospital in critical condition. Upon further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Ivory Chrissell Davis, 21, who was arrested during a traffic stop in Spartanburg County on Monday afternoon.

Investigators learned that Davis and at least one other person went to Oak Ridge at Pelham Apartments with the intent to do an armed robbery on the victim, whom she knows. During the robbery, the victim was shot at least once.

Davis was transferred to Greenville County and has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

Davis is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond. Investigators are working to identify any other individual (s) involved, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.