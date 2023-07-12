UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a male suspect in regard to a stolen utility trailer.

Deputies said that they are looking for a white male in the area of Webber Lake Road and Peach Orchard Road. According to deputies, the male suspect had on a grey tank top and blue jeans.

The woman was wearing a black tank top and has since been arrested.

The two individuals have warrants for a stolen utility trailer. The search efforts for the male suspect have been called off for the day.

If you see anyone suspicious in the area please call 911 and notify.