PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a woman after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

According to deputies, they received the call on May 9th, Deputies said they responded to a Liberty home, finding the suspicious vehicle on the property.

Upon arrival, deputies found Juliane Latanya Pierce inside the car. Pierce was found with a large amount of methamphetamine.

Juliane Latanya Pierce was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.