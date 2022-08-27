EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Easley woman on drug-related charges.

On August 12, deputies said they went to an Easley home with parole officers to see Tabitha Rose King.

Deputies said during the visit, that King was found in an outbuilding on the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, King had drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe, heroin and methamphetamine when she was found.

Deputies arrested King on the following charges;

possession with intent to distribute heroin – 3rd offense

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines’ – 3rd offense

King has been booked into the Pickens Co. Detention Center on bond.