OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a woman on Monday.

Deputies arrested Catrina Lynn Peed, 41, of Fairplay.

Deputies said that while they were doing routine patrols, a deputy observed Peed, who has a suspended license, driving a black Chevrolet car.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found a quantity of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The vehicle was towed away from the scene. Peed was taken into custody and taken to jail.

Peed was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and driving under suspension. Peed was given a $10,000 bond. The approximate weight of the methamphetamine seized during the traffic stop was 25.9 grams.