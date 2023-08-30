SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The narcotics unit along with assistance from other agencies conducted an investigation into 25-year-old Katelin Lee Abernathy selling drugs.

Officials said Abernathy was put under surveillance and was stopped by deputies on Thursday on Candlehut Lane.

During the traffic stop, deputies searched Abernathy’s vehicle after being alerted by a K-9. During the search, deputies found 941 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of methamphetamine, a Glock pistol and an SKS rifle.

Shortly after the stop, a search warrant was obtained for a storage unit used by Abernathy. During that search, deputies found 531 grams of fentanyl, 3 handguns and 4 long guns.

Abernathy was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

She is currently being held in the detention center without bond.