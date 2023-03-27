MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a woman after performing a property check at a gas station.

Deputies said that while they were at the gas station on US-221 North, the clerk asked them to speak with a woman about stealing items from the store. Deputies searched the woman and found methamphetamine on the woman.

Deputies arrested and charged 36-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Tilson on March 15th. Tilson was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine and was issued a $1,000 bond.