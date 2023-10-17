ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was arrested after jumping over a fence after being pulled over.

Deputies said that they pulled over a Nissan Pathfinder along Blake Dairy Road in Anderson. According to deputies, the mother, Kristan Beacham, and her 11-year-old son were in the vehicle.

Deputies said that Beacham got out of the car and ran towards a large fence and jumped right over it. Her son got out of the vehicle and tried to hop the gate as well before being caught by deputies.

As deputies searched the vehicle, they found over 11 grams of methamphetamine. Beacham was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.