WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Upstate woman was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.

According to the Oconee County’s Sheriffs Office, the traffic stop was conducted on a gray Nissan Murano for a traffic violation near Crystal Bay Court and Rochester Highway.

The deputy spoke with the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Ashley Claire Parmele, who advised him that her driver’s license had been suspended.

She was then placed under arrest.

Another deputy arrived on the scene and searched Parmele’s person, where methamphetamine and marijuana were found inside of the vehicle.

Deputies found approximately 94.61 grams of methamphetamine and 7.56 grams of marijuana during the traffic stop.

She was later transported to the Oconee County Detention Center and given $52,715 bond.