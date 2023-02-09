OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen is accused of assaulting a woman in a parking lot of an Upstate grocery store.

According to the Oconee County’s Sheriff’s Office, three calls came in advising that a man assaulted a woman in the parking lot of ALDI near Applewood Center Place in Seneca.

Witnesses on scene said that they heard a woman screaming for help, looked in that direction and saw the man trying to assault the woman by pulling her pants down. They stated they detained the man while others called 911.

The suspect was identified as De’Marea Tyleak Rogers.

Deputies spoke with the victim and she stated that she noticed the man following her around the store. As she was placing her groceries in the car, the same man followed her to her vehicle and told her that he was hungry.

The victim then shared grapes with the man, he started to look around, threw the grapes down, shoved her against the vehicle and attempted to pull her pants down and thrust himself up against her, according to the incident report.

She stated that all of this occurred in front of her children.

Deputies arrested and charged Rogers with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Rogers is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.