GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police said a woman was assaulted on the Swamp Rabbit Trail early Wednesday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a woman to report an assault that happened on the Swamp Rabbit Trial.

The woman told officers that at 5:20 a.m. she was running on the trail toward Cleveland Park as it crossed Woodland Way when she saw a white man standing next to a bike near that spot.

She then told officers that she was listening to music and lost track of the man, but as she neared Fernwood Lane he appeared from the side of the trail.

She told officers that the man “grabbed her butt” and then she started yelling and he ran off.

The woman described the man as over six feet tall, weighing between 150 to 190 pounds with dark hair cut close to his scalp. She said he was wearing dark-colored shorts and a dark T-shirt and smoking a cigarette.