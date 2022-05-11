ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman has returned home after being attacked by “vicious dogs” in March.

On March 21, Kyleen Waltman was walking down the street to her mother’s house when she was attacked by three dogs.

When emergency responders got there, they started treatment and Waltman was airlifted to the hospital where both of her arms were amputated.

Since then, Waltman has been in the hospital undergoing numerous surgeries since the attack.

The owner of the dogs, Justin Minor, was arrested and charged. The three dogs were taken by animal control.

Minor’s case will be presented to a grand jury.

Waltman returned home on Tuesday.

Her family updated the community with the following statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser page: