Woman carjacked at Sonic drive-thru in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say a woman and her daughter were carjacked at a Sonic restaurant Thursday in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called to the area of East Main Street around 5:30pm for reported carjacking incidents involving the same suspect.

Investigators said the suspect attempted to steal a moped at knifepoint near the IHOP restaurant but was unsuccessful.

Police said the suspect then approached another person in the parking lot and unsuccessfully attempted to steal their vehicle.

The suspect then ran across Main Street to the Sonic drive-thru where he pulled a woman out of her SUV, police said. The woman’s 11-year-old daughter was able to jump out of the vehicle before the suspect drove away.

Spartanburg Police said investigators were able to track the suspect and vehicle to a location in Cowpens.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect and vehicle.

Police said nobody was hurt.

There’s no word yet on the suspect’s identity or charges in the case.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.