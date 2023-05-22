TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is celebrating 50 years of the serving the students and staff at one Upstate elementary school.

Custodian Ann Finch has worked at Brushy Creek Elementary School since 1973.

Finch began her carrer in the cafeteria when the school only had 12 classrooms.

From 1973-2004, she worked as both a cook and a custodian.

Since 2004, she has served as a custodian at the school.

According to principal Charles Davis, “Mrs. Finch rarely misses work and has a smile on her face every day. She is loved by all and is willing to do whatever it takes for the school, and does so with a positive attitude.”

Finch plans to retire at the end of the school year.