Woman charged after deadly shooting in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with murder Thursday following a deadly shooting in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Sherriff’s Office charged Virginia Louise Cook, 71, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

We previously reported on Oct. 13 that deputies responded at 7:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting incident on Zion Heights Court.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female who informed them that she had shot a man following a “heated altercation”.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Augustin Demsa, 41, of Easley.

According to arrest warrants, Cook confronted Demsa inside of a camper and shot him twice. Demsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cook is currently being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.