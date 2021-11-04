Woman charged after NC chase ends in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after a North Carolina chase ended in a crash Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the woman crashed into two vehicles simultaneously then ran on foot.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found her and turned her over to highway patrol.

Trooper said the woman, who has yet to be identified, is charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license.

One person was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

