Woman charged, deputy fired after missing person cold case reopened in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A deputy was fired and a woman was charged after a missing person cold case was reopened in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old Rena Hefner Beamer was reportedly last seen in early summer 2017.

The sheriff’s office said that investigators determined that Deputy Joseph Parrish failed to perform his duties in connection with that case. During an internal investigation, Parrish was placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis terminated Parrish for conduct unbecoming a deputy and also requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct a criminal investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators also arrested 46-year-old Beth Edith Beamer in connection with the missing person case.

Beamer has been charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Desecration or removal of human remains, Unauthorized removal of a dead body, Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, and Obstruction of Investigation.

According to warrants, Beth Beamer was the primary caregiver for Rena Beamer.

Warrants said Beth Beamer provided false information to investigators and diverted the victim’s social security benefits for her own personal use.

“The men and women of this agency are duly sworn to protect the people within Greenville County and are obligated to do so with integrity and service and our office will not tolerate anything less,” said Sheriff Lewis. “While unfortunate we have to address this, our agency will continue our efforts to assist SLED to ensure the case is resolved with integrity.”

Beth Beamer is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.