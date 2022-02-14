Woman charged in child abuse case in McDowell Co.

Bryanna Storm Hare (Source: McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 25-year-old Marion woman was charged in a child abuse case in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Bryanna Storm Hare was charged with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

The sheriff’s office said on Jan. 29, deputies received a report indicating a toddler in the custody of Hare had been physically abused. Later that day and after detectives discovered numerous injuries on the child and Hare was taken into custody and charged. 

She was given a $100,000 secured bond, deputies said. McDowell County DSS and Lily’s Place assisted in the investigation. 

