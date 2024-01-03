ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing charges following a deadly crash on the morning of Christmas Eve in east Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department charged 49-year-old Latoya Antonette Bailey with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Police said the death investigation revealed that after 7 a.m., Bailey was traveling east on Tunnel Road and attempted to turn left into a hospital when she collided with a moped traveling west.

The driver of the moped died at the scene.

Officers identified the driver as 56-year-old Randall Wayne Robinson.

Bailey was also charged with failure to yield left turn.