ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman was charged on Thursday in a 2022 abuse case which led to the death of an infant.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Samantha Lynn Higgins was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and felony negligent child abused inflicting serious injury in the death of eight-month-old Dani Harmon.

On September 26, 2022, officers with the police department were called to Mission Hospital at around 11:30 a.m. to investigate the overdose of an infant.

The child had been taken to the hospital earlier that day and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined Harmon died from “complications of blunt forces injuries of the head,” and “sustained blunt forces head trauma; Exposed to fentanyl.”

Detectives ruled the death a homicide.

Higgins was arrested on Miller Street and taken to the Buncombe County jail, where she received a secured bond of $150,000.