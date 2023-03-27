OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a woman from Spartanburg County on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a call for service involving a disturbance on Echo Hill Trail, near Seneca. Upon arrival, deputies began an investigation into a reported assault.

A check of the woman’s information revealed that she was actually wanted out of the state of North Carolina for drug trafficking. The woman that deputies were speaking to is 25-year-old Makayla Mae Briggs.

Briggs was arrested and transported to jail.



According to an arrest warrant, Briggs is a fugitive from justice in North Carolina for the

offenses of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of stolen firearms.



A hold was placed on Briggs by the Lincolnton North Carolina Police Department. Briggs remains in jail pending extradition back to North Carolina.