Woman charged with DUI, reckless homicide in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with reckless homicide after deputies said she hit a man with a truck on April 15.

Deputies said witnesses saw Catherine Ophelia Knight and Marlon Brando Johnson arguing in a truck during the evening hours of April 15 on Leesville Church Road.

According to deputies, Marlon Johnson got out of the truck at some point and when Knight tried to drive away Johnson was hit by the truck.

Knight, of Laurens, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide as a result of the incident.

The victim, Marlon Brando Johnson, 65, of Laurens, died at about 7:30 p.m. at the scene.

