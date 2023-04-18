MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was charged with identity theft and was issued a written promise to appear.

Deputies said that they charged Megan Noelle Vance, 34 with felonious Identity Theft.

According to deputies, on February 23rd, 2022, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office took a report of fraud alleging Vance took and spent around $53,000 from accounts that didn’t belong to her.

An investigation led Detectives to evidence that identified Vance as the person using funds from the accounts.